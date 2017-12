BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Sees Enactment Of Tax Legislation To Reduce About $5 Bln In Earnings For Q4 And Year Ending Dec 31

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS - ESTIMATES ENACTMENT OF TAX LEGISLATION WILL RESULT IN REDUCTION OF ABOUT $5 BILLION IN FIRM‘S EARNINGS FOR Q4 AND YEAR ENDING DEC 31

* GOLDMAN SACHS - TWO-THIRDS OF THE ESTIMATED $5 BILLION REDUCTION IN Q4 AND FY EARNINGS IS DUE TO REPATRIATION TAX - SEC FILING

* GOLDMAN- REMAINING ESTIMATED REDUCTION IN Q4,FY EARNINGS DUE TO TERRITORIAL TAX SYSTEM,REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AT LOWER CORPORATE TAX RATES Source text: (bit.ly/2BVIxQU) Further company coverage: