Dec 7 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc:

* GOLDMAN SACHS WILL BE CLEARING BITCOIN FUTURES FOR CERTAIN CLIENTS‍​- GOLDMAN SACHS SPOKESWOMAN

* GOLDMAN SACHS IS EVALUATING SPECIFICATIONS & RISK ATTRIBUTES FOR BITCOIN FUTURES CONTRACTS AS PART OF CO'S STANDARD DUE DILIGENCE PROCESS - SPOKESWOMAN‍​