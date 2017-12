Dec 1 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc:

* GOLDMONEY ANNOUNCES SPINOFF STRATEGY AND PUBLIC LISTING OF MENĒ INC. ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

* GOLDMONEY INC - ‍ MENĒ INC WILL COMPLETE A LISTING TRANSACTION ON TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE THROUGH A BUSINESS COMBINATION WITH AMADOR GOLD CORP​

* GOLDMONEY INC - GOLDMONEY PROVIDED STRATEGY AGREED TO BY BOARD FOR DISTRIBUTING ITS 32% OWNERSHIP STAKE IN MENĒ INC. TO GOLDMONEY SHAREHOLDERS