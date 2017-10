Aug 11 (Reuters) - Goldmoney Inc

* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for first quarter 2018

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.05

* Goldmoney Inc - ‍quarterly earnings per share of $0.03​

* Goldmoney Inc - qtrly revenue $125.2 million versus $112.4 million

* Goldmoney Inc - ‍also anticipating additional revenue from october 2017 launch of Menē​

* Goldmoney Inc - all figures in C$