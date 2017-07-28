FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC says on July 28, unit of co entered into an amendment to documents governing funding's senior secured revolving credit facility-SEC filing
Sections
Featured
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
Markets & Economy
Weekahead: Liquidity continues to flow in Indian markets
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 28, 2017 / 8:52 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Golub Capital BDC says on July 28, unit of co entered into an amendment to documents governing funding's senior secured revolving credit facility-SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Golub Capital BDC Inc

* Golub Capital BDC - on July 28, unit of co entered into an amendment to documents governing funding’s senior secured revolving credit facility

* Golub capital BDC- credit facility amendment extended expiration of revolving period from july 29, 2017 to september 27, 2017 - SEC filing

* Golub capital BDC- credit facility amendment extended stated maturity date from july 30, 2020 to september 28, 2020

* Golub capital BDC - credit facility amendment extended stated maturity date from July 30, 2020 to September 28, 2020 Source text: (bit.ly/2tQOgaO) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.