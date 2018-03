March 5 (Reuters) - Gome Finance Technology Co Ltd :

* EXPECTS ‍ A PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY IN RANGE OF RMB 20 MILLION AND RMB 25 MILLION FOR FY

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN OPERATING RESULTS IN GROUP'S COMMERCIAL FACTORING