BRIEF-Gome Finance Technology says unit entered into loan agreement

June 7 (Reuters) - Gome Finance Technology Co Ltd:

* Unit as lender entered into a loan agreement with Beijing Bosheng Huifeng business consulting co as borrower

* Pursuant to agreement,OPCO agreed to acquire entire equity interests in target co at consideration of RMB720 million

* Consideration will be settled with proceeds of loan

* On completion, Gome Xinda Commercial Factoring Co will enter into series of vie contracts with OPCO and PRC equity owners