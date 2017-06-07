FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gome Finance Technology says unit entered into loan agreement
June 7, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gome Finance Technology says unit entered into loan agreement

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Gome Finance Technology Co Ltd:

* Unit as lender entered into a loan agreement with Beijing Bosheng Huifeng business consulting co as borrower

* Pursuant to agreement,OPCO agreed to acquire entire equity interests in target co at consideration of RMB720 million

* Consideration will be settled with proceeds of loan

* On completion, Gome Xinda Commercial Factoring Co will enter into series of vie contracts with OPCO and PRC equity owners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

