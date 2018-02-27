BRIEF-Gongwin Biopharm Holdings to issue 5.5 mln shares to replenish working capital

Feb 27(Reuters) - Gongwin Biopharm Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 5.5 million shares of its common stock, with par value of T$10 per share and tentative issue price at T$54 per share

* 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company’s employees and remaining 90 percent of the new shares to be offered to the existing shareholders, who are eligible to purchase 50.91487341 shares for every 1,000 shares they hold

* Proceeds will be used to replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/1sRGSu

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)