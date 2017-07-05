FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Gontermann-Peipers (India) says manufacturing activity affected due to electricity disconnection
July 5, 2017 / 11:16 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Gontermann-Peipers (India) says manufacturing activity affected due to electricity disconnection

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Gontermann - Peipers (India) Ltd

* Gontermann - Peipers (India) says disconnection of electricity by WBSEDCL to plant relating to claim of disputed amount

* Says co's manufacturing activity affected for past few weeks due to disconnection of electricity Source text: [This is to inform that Company's manufacturing activity has been affected for past few weeks due to disconnection of electricity by West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited to our plant relating to claim of a disputed amount, which is sub-judice before court of law for last 20 years.] Further company coverage:

