BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants loss per share $0.02​- SEC Filing
#Regulatory News
August 10, 2017 / 8:25 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants loss per share $0.02​- SEC Filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc

* Quarterly revenue $21.7 million

* Quarterly same store sales rose 3.7 percent

* Good Times Restaurants Inc qtrly ‍basic and diluted loss per share $0.02​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 total revenues of approximately $100 million to $102 million

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 same store sales of approximately +3% to +3.5% for good times and +1% to +2% for bad daddy‘s​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 total adjusted ebitda of approximately $5.0 million to $5.5 million​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of approximately $10 million​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 total revenues of approximately $78 million to $79 million​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees fiscal 2017 ‍same store sales of approximately +3% for good times and flat to slightly negative for bad daddy’s in q4​

* Good Times Restaurants Inc sees ‍fiscal 2017 total adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.5 million to $3.7 million​

* Good Times Restaurants sees fiscal 2017 capex (net of tenant improvement allowances and sales-leaseback proceeds) of about $11 to $11.5 million

* Good Times Restaurants Inc qtrly ‍Bad Daddy's same store sales increased 0.1% during quarter over prior year's increase of 3.6%​ Source text: (bit.ly/2vnH6dx) Further company coverage:

