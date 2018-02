BRIEF-Good Times Restaurants Posts Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.05

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Good Times Restaurants Inc:

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC - TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 37% TO $22,760,000 FOR QUARTER

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC - SAME STORE SALES FOR COMPANY-OWNED GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INCREASED 5.9% FOR QUARTER

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS - SAME STORE SALES FOR COMPANY-OWNED BAD DADDY‘S RESTAURANTS INCREASED 0.7% FOR QUARTER

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC - SEES FISCAL 2018 TOTAL REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MILLION TO $102 MILLION

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC - REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* GOOD TIMES RESTAURANTS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: