Feb 14 (Reuters) - Goodman Group Pty Ltd:

* HY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME $1.32 BILLION VERSUS $1.29 BILLION

* HY OPERATING PROFIT $‍421.3​ MILLION VERSUS $388.2 MILLION

* INTERIM DISTRIBUTION 13.75 CENTS PER GMG SECURITY

* HY PROFIT (STATUTORY) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SECURITYHOLDERS $‍542.7​ MILLION VERSUS $556.8 MILLION

* ‍UPGRADED ITS FORECAST FY18 EPS TO 46.5 CENTS​

* ‍FORECAST FULL YEAR DISTRIBUTION OF 28.0 CENTS PER SECURITY​