Feb 19 (Reuters) - Goodman Property Trust:

* OPENS OFFER OF UP TO NZ$75 MILLION OF 5.5 YEAR FIXED RATE SENIOR SECURED BONDS

* ‍INDICATIVE ISSUE MARGIN RANGE FOR BONDS IS 1.20 PERCENT P.A. - 1.30 PERCENT P.A., SUBJECT TO A MINIMUM INTEREST RATE OF 4.00 PERCENT P.A​