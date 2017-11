Nov 9 (Reuters) - Goodman Property Trust:

* HY profit after tax of NZ$39.5 million compared to NZ$67.6 million previously​

* Hy operating earnings after tax nz$51.4 million versus NZ$51.0 mln‍​

* ‍Cash distributions totalling 6.65 NZ cents per unit expected to be paid for the year ​

* ‍cash earnings of around 7.0 NZ cents per unit are forecast for year​

* ‍Expected to deliver fy operating earnings of about 9.1 NZ cents per unit before tax​