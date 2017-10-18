BRIEF-Goodrich Petroleum announces new credit facility and acreage swap

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp
* Goodrich Petroleum announces new credit facility and acreage swap
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp says credit facility has an initial borrowing base of $40 million
* Says entered into a $250 million senior secured revolving credit agreement
* Goodrich Petroleum Corp - entered into additional swap of undeveloped acreage on a portion of its core North Louisiana Haynesville shale acreage
* Goodrich Petroleum - swapped about 900 net acres out of its Metcalf area of central Caddo parish for a similar amount of acreage in its Bethany-Longstreet area in southern Caddo Parish
* Goodrich - credit facility has borrowing base of $40 million with customary terms & conditions, including semi-annual borrowing base redeterminations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: