Feb 14 (Reuters) - Goodrich Petroleum Corp:

* GOODRICH PETROLEUM ANNOUNCES YEAR-END RESERVES, AN OPERATIONAL UPDATE AND RINGING OF THE OPENING BELL AT THE NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE

* GOODRICH PETROLEUM CORP - PROVED OIL & NATURAL GAS RESERVES AS OF DEC 31, 2017 WAS UP BY 41% TO 428 BCFE VERSUS 303 BCFE AT YEAR-END 2016