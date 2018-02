BRIEF-Goodyear Posts Q4 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.99

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co:

* GOODYEAR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER, FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS; COMPANY OUTLINES FINANCIAL TARGETS, CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLAN

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q4 SALES ROSE 9 PERCENT TO $4.1 BILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.39

* ‍OUTLINES FINANCIAL TARGETS, CAPITAL ALLOCATION PLAN​

* QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 42 MILLION, UP 2 PERCENT FROM 2016

* ‍EXPECTS ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO BE BETWEEN $1.8 AND $1.9 BILLION​

* ‍SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TARGET IN 2020 OF $2.0 TO $2.4 BILLION​

* ‍FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS WERE DRIVEN BY PERFORMANCE IN 17-INCH-AND-LARGER SEGMENT IN CONSUMER REPLACEMENT​

* REPORTED NET LOSS IN QUARTER, WAS DRIVEN BY A $299 MILLION ONE-TIME, NON-CASH TAX CHARGE RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $3.96 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S