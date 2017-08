July 28 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co:

* Volume in April was significantly worse than expected mainly due to timing of announced price increases - conf call

* At current prices, raw materials will be a significant tailwind in 2018 as well - CEO on conf call

* Sees Q3 tire unit volume down about 3 percent - conf call

* Sees Q4 tire unit volume up about 3 percent driven by OE in China - conf call Further company coverage: