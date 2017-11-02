BRIEF-Google says mistakenly blocked access to some users’ files on Oct. 31

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Google:

* Google says on Oct. 31, it mistakenly blocked access to some users’ files, including Google docs - blog

* Google says blocking of access to some users’ files was due to “short-lived” bug that incorrectly flagged some files as violating terms of service

* Oct. 31 bug caused Google docs, drive services to misinterpret response from protection systems

* Google says removed the bug causing blockage of access to some users’ files

* Bug caused Google docs, drive services to wrongly mark some files as terms of service violations, causing access denials for users