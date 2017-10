Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gopro Inc :

* EXPECT MARGINS TO CONTINUE TO IMPROVE THROUGHOUT 2017, WITH THE INTRODUCTION OF NEW PRODUCTS - CONF CALL

* WE CONTINUE TO TRACK TOWARD OUR GOAL OF LOW DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH AND FULL YEAR NON-GAAP PROFITABILITY IN 2017 - CONF CALL

* OPERATING EXPENSES REMAIN ON TRACK TO BE BELOW $495 MILLION FOR THE YEAR - CONF CALL