Oct 27 (Reuters) - Gorman-rupp Co:

* Gorman-Rupp company announces cash dividend increase

* Gorman-Rupp Co - ‍declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share on common stock of company, payable December 8, 2017​

* Gorman-Rupp - ‍cash dividend will represent an 8.7 pct increase over dividend paid in previous quarter​