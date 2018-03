March 1 (Reuters) - Gourmet Ocean Products Inc:

* GOURMET OCEAN PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31ST, 2017

* GOURMET OCEAN PRODUCTS-GROSS MARGIN DURING 3 MONTHS PERIOD ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS 42.1% COMPARED WITH 33.4% IN THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016