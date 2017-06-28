FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Government Properties enters into commitment letter with Citigroup Global
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 28, 2017 / 10:59 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Government Properties enters into commitment letter with Citigroup Global

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Government Properties Income Trust :

* Government Properties Income Trust - entered into a commitment letter, or the commitment letter, with Citigroup Global Markets Inc

* Government Properties Income Trust - Citigroup and other banks committed to provide 364-day senior unsecured bridge loan facility in of up to $750.0 million

* Government Properties Income Trust - co required to pay interest at rate of LIBOR plus premium of 1.40% per annum on borrowings under bridge loan facility

* Government Properties Income Trust - co may use borrowings under loan facility to finance deal with First Potomac Realty Trust

* Government Properties Income Trust - if FPO terminates deal with co, FPO will be required to pay co a termination fee of $25 million Source text: (bit.ly/2s17u8H) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.