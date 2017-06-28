FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust to acquire First Potomac Realty Trust for $1.4 bln
June 28, 2017 / 10:10 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Government Properties Income Trust to acquire First Potomac Realty Trust for $1.4 bln

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Government Properties Income Trust

* Government properties income trust to acquire First Potomac Realty Trust for approximately $1.4 billion

* Cash consideration to be paid to FPO shareholders will be $11.15 per FPO common share

* Cash consideration to be paid to FPO shareholders will be $11.15 per FPO common share, or about $683 million

* FPO has agreed that it will not pay any distributions to its shareholders before closing of transaction

* Deal includes expected repayment of about $418 million of FPO debt,assumption of about $232 million of FPO mortgage debt

* Transaction will be accretive to co's normalized funds from operations per share after 2018

* Deal will be about leverage neutral on debt to gross assets basis after completion of co's long term financing plan

