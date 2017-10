Sept 22 (Reuters) - GOZDE GSYO:

* UNIT POLINAS PLASTIK SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BUY PROPAK AMBALAJ ÜRETIM FOR 47.0 MILLION EUROS‍​

* AFTER THE TRANSACTION UNIT POLINAS PLASTIK TO HAVE 90% OWNERSHIP IN PROPAK AMBALAJ