Jan 22 (Reuters) - Gp Petroleums Ltd:

* SAYS JAGDISH NAGWEKAR RESIGNS AS CFO‍​

* SAYS ARJUN VERMA APPOINTED AS CFO‍​

* PLAN TO SHIFT PRODUCTION FACILITIES FROM DAMAN PLANT TO VASAI PLANT POSTPONED; DAMAN PLANT WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPERATIVE Source text: bit.ly/2DqNJwY