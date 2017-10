Sept 29 (Reuters) - Gp Petroleums Ltd:

* To discontinue production, sales from Daman plant and shift same to Vasai plant where sufficient unutilized capacity is available

* Propose to set up new green field lubricant plant at Valsad (Gujrat) with estimated capacity of 100,000 KL​

* Manpower deployed at Daman plant will be absorbed in Vasai plant Source text: bit.ly/2xOG2kj Further company coverage: