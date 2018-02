Feb 14 (Reuters) - Gpm Metals Inc:

* GPM METALS ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF PETER MULLENS AS CEO

* SAYS CEO PATRICK SHERIDAN JR RESIGNED

* ‍PATRICK SHERIDAN JR WILL REMAIN AS A SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDER​

* ‍MULLENS WILL MANAGE ALL OF GPMS ACTIVITIES IN AUSTRALIA AS WELL AS COMPANY IN CANADA​