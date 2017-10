Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gpt Group:

* HY net profit after income tax expense attributable to stapled security holders up 28.3% to $752.3 million

* HY total revenues and other income up 15.6% to $944.8 million

* In 2017 GPT expects to deliver approximately 3% growth in FFO per ordinary security

* In 2017 GPT expects to deliver approximately 5% growth in distribution per ordinary security