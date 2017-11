Oct 30 (Reuters) - Grana Y Montero Saa

* Graña y Montero announces consolidated results for 3Q2017

* ‍Group achieved revenues of S/ 4,462.1 mm during 3Q2017, a 5.3% increase compared to 3Q2016​

* ‍Backlog amounted to $ 2,572.8 mm as of 3Q2017​

* Ebitda was S/ 900.4 mm in 3Q2017, 53.3% higher than the result obtained in 3Q2016

* Net income reached S/ 238.8 mm in 3Q2017, 72.2% higher than in 3Q2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: