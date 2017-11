BRIEF-‍Grace Licenses Unipol PP Process Technology To Sinochem Quanzhou Petrochemical In China​

Nov 27 (Reuters) - W. R. Grace & Co:

* ‍GRACE LICENSES UNIPOL® PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO SINOCHEM QUANZHOU PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD. IN CHINA​

* W. R. GRACE & CO - AGRREMENT ‍FOR A 1-MILLION-TON-PER-YEAR ETHYLENE CRACKER AND REFINERY EXPANSION PROJECT AT ITS FACILITY IN QUANZHOU, FUJIAN PROVINCE​

* W. R. GRACE & CO - ‍NEW 350-KILOTON-PER-YEAR LINE IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN OPERATIONS IN 2020 TO PRODUCE HIGH-END IMPACT COPOLYMERS​