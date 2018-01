Jan 29 (Reuters) - Graco Inc:

* GRACO REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* GRACO INC - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* GRACO INC - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* GRACO INC - QTRLY NET SALES $374.9 MILLION VERSUS $349.1 MILLION

* GRACO INC - DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2017 INCLUDE A BENEFIT OF $0.09 FOR QUARTER

* GRACO INC - RESTRUCTURING ITS FUNDED U.S. PENSION PLAN IN 2017 RESULTED IN $12 MILLION PENSION SETTLEMENT LOSS, REDUCED DILUTED EPS BY $0.04

* GRACO INC - $12 MILLION PENSION SETTLEMENT LOSS WAS INCLUDED IN GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE IN Q4