FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Graco qtrly earnings per share $1.38
Sections
Featured
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
China
What to watch for at China's Communist Party Congress
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
Global economy
Policymakers grapple with slow recovery short of wage growth
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
bollywood
A documentary for the 'sexpert'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Graco qtrly earnings per share $1.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Graco Inc

* Graco reports record sales and operating earnings

* Qtrly diluted net earnings per common share $ 1.38

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.38

* Qtrly net sales $379.5 million, up 9 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $368.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Graco inc - raising full-year 2017 outlook to mid-to-high single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis worldwide

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.