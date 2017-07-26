FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Graco qtrly earnings per share $1.38
#Regulatory News
July 26, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Graco qtrly earnings per share $1.38

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Graco Inc

* Graco reports record sales and operating earnings

* Qtrly diluted net earnings per common share $ 1.38



* Qtrly net sales $379.5 million, up 9 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.06, revenue view $368.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Graco inc - raising full-year 2017 outlook to mid-to-high single-digit organic sales growth on a constant currency basis worldwide

* Fy2017 revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

