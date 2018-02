BRIEF-Grainger Posts 3 Pct LFL Rental Growth Year To Date On PRS Homes​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Grainger Plc:

* ‍3.0% LIKE-FOR-LIKE RENTAL GROWTH YEAR TO DATE ON PRS HOMES​ ​

* ‍4.1% OVERALL LIKE-FOR-LIKE RENTAL GROWTH YEAR TO DATE (JANUARY 2017: 3.4%)​

* ‍3.0% LIKE-FOR-LIKE RENTAL GROWTH YEAR TO DATE ON PRS HOMES​

* ‍ANNUALISED RENTAL GROWTH OF 5.4%​

* AT JAN 31, ‍TOTAL SECURED INVESTMENT PIPELINE INCREASED TO C.£690M FOR 4,300 HIGH-QUALITY RENTAL HOMES, RELATIVE TO ITS £850M TARGET​

* ‍“SELLING PRICES OF OUR PROPERTIES ARE PROVING RESILIENT AND OUR RESIDENTIAL SALES PERFORMANCE IS IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR​”

* “WE HAVE SEEN A SMALL INCREASE IN LENGTH OF TIME TO COMPLETE SALES​” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: