BRIEF-Grainger receives 'follow-on' multiple award schedule from the general services administration

Oct 27 (Reuters) - W W Grainger Inc

* Grainger receives ‘follow-on’ multiple award schedule from the general services administration

* W W Grainger Inc - ‍New contract will go into effect on Nov. 10, 2017, with an initial five-year term​

* W W Grainger Inc - ‍New contract can be renewed for three additional five-year terms upon mutual agreement​

* W W Grainger Inc - ‍New schedule 51V contract will enable Grainger to continue to serve many Federal government customers​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: