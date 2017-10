Oct 17 (Reuters) - Gramercy Property Trust

* Gramercy Property Trust amends and upsizes existing unsecured term loan to $400 million

* Key modifications to original loan agreement include an additional $225.0 million of proceeds​

* Amended unsecured term loan will have a five-year term, maturing on January 9, 2023​

* Amended and upsized its existing $175 million unsecured term loan with Capital One N.A. to $400 million​