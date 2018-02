BRIEF-Grammer FY Oper EBIT Up By More Than 17 Pct To About EUR 80 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Grammer AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: GRAMMER AG: GRAMMER WITH HIGHER REVENUE AND IMPROVED OPERATING PROFITABILITY IN 2017 AGAIN DESPITE MORE DIFFICULT UNDERLYING CONDITIONS

* FY MORE THAN 5 PERCENT INCREASE IN GROUP REVENUE TO APPROX. EUR 1.79 BILLION

* FY OPERATING EBIT ROSE BY MORE THAN 17 PERCENT TO APPROX. EUR 80 MILLION

* EXPECTS TO BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE A FURTHER INCREASE IN REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFITABILITY IN CURRENT YEAR

* FY EBIT CAME TO APPROX. EUR 65 MILLION (2016: 73.0)