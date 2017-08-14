FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $1.77
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Microfinance goes mainstream
Breakingviews
Microfinance goes mainstream
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
Middle East
Trump hostility set to deepen Iran power struggles
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
August 14, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Gran Colombia Gold reports Q2 earnings per share $1.77

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp-

* Gran Colombia Gold reports second quarter 2017 results; announces mine life extension at its segovia operations

* Q2 earnings per share $1.77

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.20

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍gold production in q2 of 2017 totalled 46,075 ounces, up 21% from Q2 last year​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍on track to produce a total of 150,000 to 160,000 ounces of gold for full year​

* Gran Colombia Gold - ‍recent civil disruption in segovia,remedios has adversely impacted mining and plant operations at segovia in first half of august​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp qtrly ‍revenue $56 million versus $48.0 million​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍“certain capital projects have been suspended until civil disruption subsides​”

* Gran Colombia gold‍ sees 2017 total cash cost,aisc averages to be below $720 and $900/ounce sold given there is no prolonged adverse impact on production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.