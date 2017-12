BRIEF-Gran Colombia Provides Production Update For November 2017

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp:

* GRAN COLOMBIA PROVIDES PRODUCTION UPDATE FOR NOVEMBER 2017; REMAINS ON TRACK WITH 2017 ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP - PRODUCED A TOTAL OF 15,841 OUNCES OF GOLD IN MONTH OF NOVEMBER

* GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP - ‍COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT MARMATO‘S ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION FOR 2017 WILL RANGE BETWEEN 24,000 AND 26,000 OUNCES​

* GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP - REMAINS ON TRACK WITH ITS RECENTLY REVISED PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR OF 165,000 TO 170,000 OUNCES OF GOLD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: