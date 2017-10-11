FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Gran Colombia reports gold production of 16,664 ounces for September​
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
U.S.
Trump declares Obamacare 'dead,' urges Democratic help
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
MIDDLE EAST
A divided Iraq tests U.S. influence as fight against IS wanes
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
October 11, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Gran Colombia reports gold production of 16,664 ounces for September​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp

* Gran Colombia sets new monthly gold production record in September 2017 and remains on track with 2017 annual production guidance

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍produced a total of 16,664 ounces of gold in month of September​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍on track with 2017 production guidance​

* Gran Colombia Gold Corp - ‍continues to expect Marmato’s annual gold production for 2017 will range between 24,000 ounces & 26,000 ounces​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.