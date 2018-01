Jan 15 (Reuters) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp:

* GRAN COLOMBIA SURPASSES 2017 ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE WITH 173,821 OUNCES, UP 16% OVER PREVIOUS YEAR

* ‍PRODUCED A TOTAL OF 51,699 OUNCES OF GOLD IN Q4 OF 2017, UP 26% OVER Q4 LAST YEAR​