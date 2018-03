March 7 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc:

* GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES NOTICE OF INTENTION TO MAKE A NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC - ‍PURSUANT TO BID, GRAN TIERRA WOULD BE ABLE TO PURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO ABOUT 5% OF SHARES FOR ONE YEAR PERIOD