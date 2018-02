BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.10

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc:

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR-END RESULTS FOR 2017 HIGHLIGHTED BY 20% INCREASE IN PRODUCTION AND 30% GROWTH IN 2P NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.10

* INCREASED AVERAGE COLOMBIA ONLY PRODUCTION IN Q4 2017 TO 34,477 BOEPD, 14% HIGHER

* QTRLY OIL AND GAS SALES $127.2 MILLION VERSUS $91.6 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.06, REVENUE VIEW $126.5 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* EXPECTS 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION TO BE 36,500 TO 38,500 BOEPD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: