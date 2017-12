BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy Says It Expects 2018 Average Production Of 36,500-38,500 boe/d

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc:

* GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES 2018 GUIDANCE: 20 TO 27% PRODUCTION GROWTH WITHIN CASH FLOW

* GRAN TIERRA ENERGY - EXPECTS 2018 AVERAGE PRODUCTION OF 36,500 TO 38,500 BARRELS OF OIL EQUIVALENT PER DAY

* GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC -SEES 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $250-$270 MILLION

* GRAN TIERRA - ‍ANTICIPATES AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION GROWTH OF 12 PERCENT TO 20 PERCENT IN 2019 OVER FORECASTED AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: