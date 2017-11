BRIEF-Gran Tierra Energy, unit, Bank of Nova Scotia and lenders party enter into ninth amendment to credit agreement

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Gran Tierra Energy Inc

* Gran Tierra Energy - ‍on Nov. 10, 2017, co, co’s unit, Bank of Nova Scotia, lenders party entered into ninth amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing​

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - ‍ninth amendment amends credit agreement, dated as of September 18, 2015​

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - ‍ninth amendment extends revolving credit maturity date from October 1, 2018 to November 10, 2020​

* Gran Tierra Energy Inc - ‍ninth amendment to credit agreement reaffirms borrowing base as $300 million