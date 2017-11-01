BRIEF-Grand Canyon Education reports Q3 earnings per share $0.81

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Grand Canyon Education Inc
* Grand Canyon Education Inc reports third quarter 2017 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.81
* Q3 revenue $236.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $231.4 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Grand canyon education inc sees q4 2017 net revenue of $267.9 million
* Grand Canyon Education Inc sees Q4 2017 diluted EPS of $1.09
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $267.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: