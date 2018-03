BRIEF-Grand Canyon Education Says HLC Approved its University's Application To Become A Non-Profit Institution

March 6 (Reuters) - Grand Canyon Education Inc:

* GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC - HIGHER LEARNING COMMISSION APPROVED GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY’S APPLICATION TO BECOME A NON-PROFIT INSTITUTION

* GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC - AS PART OF TRANSITION, GCE WILL SELL CERTAIN ACADEMIC-RELATED ASSETS TO NON-PROFIT ENTITY

* GRAND CANYON EDUCATION INC - FOLLOWING SALE, GCE WILL OPERATE AS THIRD-PARTY PROVIDER OF EDUCATIONAL, RELATED SERVICES TO GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY Source text : (bit.ly/2tjXNHJ) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)