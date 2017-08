June 20 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA:

* GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES CAPITAL INCREASE

* TO INCREASE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 15,378,888.30 BY UP TO EUR 1,100,000.00 TO UP TO EUR 16,478,888.30 THROUGH ISSUE OF UP TO 11,000,000 NEW SHARES WITH PAR VALUE OF EUR 0.10 EACH

* ISSUE PRICE FOR NEW SHARES WILL BE DETERMINED ON BASIS OF OUTCOME OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS

* SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS OF EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS WERE EXCLUDED