July 24 (Reuters) - GRAND CITY PROPERTIES SA:

* GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. OFFERS TO THE HOLDERS OF ITS OUTSTANDING EUR 500,000,000 2.00% NOTES DUE 2021 TO TENDER SUCH NOTES FOR PURCHASE FOR CASH AND CONSIDERS ISSUING FIXED RATE NOTES

* ‍FURTHERMORE, CONSIDERS TO ISSUE EUR DENOMINATED REG S BEARER, SENIOR UNSECURED EXPECTED 9 -YEARS NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)